Actor Randy Quaid, Wife Arrested on Santa Barbara County Warrants

The couple are detained in Texas as detectives investigate a complaint of an unpaid bill to a local hotel

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, were arrested near Marfa, Texas, on Thursday after detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department obtained arrest warrants as part of a criminal investigation.

Each faces charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy; all three are felonies.

In early September, detectives received a complaint that the Quaids had not paid a bill in excess of $10,000 due to a local hotel.

A judge issued the arrest warrants after sheriff’s detectives filed a case with the District Attorney’s Office. Bail was set at $20,000 each.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Department, a struggle ensued with Evi Quaid as the couple were taken into custody Thursday. She was quickly restrained, and the couple were being held by the Presidio department.

It was not known whether the Quaids will be extradited to Santa Barbara County or released after posting bail in Presidio County.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.