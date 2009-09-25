Opera Santa Barbara Holding a ‘Séance’

Opera Santa Barbara will present the world premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s new opera — the first by the veteran composer of stage and screen — Séance on a Wet Afternoon, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Granada Theater.

Séance on a Wet Afternoon, commissioned by Opera Santa Barbara, is based on the 1964 motion picture of the same name, written and directed by Bryan Forbes, which was in turn based on a novel by Mark McShane (a pen-name used by Marc Lovell early in his career).

The story of the opera-film-novel concerns the efforts of a self-deluded psychic medium — as opposed to an out-and-out charlatan — to get the world to recognize “the truth of her gift.”

Myra Savage (Foster, in the opera), the medium, is more than slightly insane; her husband, Billy, is, on first impression, a contemptible milk-toast, acquiescing in all of his wife’s wild and dangerous schemes (only at the end is Billy revealed as stronger and shrewder than he seems). The film, and the short novel upon which it is based, are minor masterpieces of suspense and character revelation. We have every reason to suppose that Schwartz has the chops to make it a triple play.

The Opera Santa Barbara production will be directed by the composer’s son, Scott Schwartz, with the orchestra conducted by maestro Valéry Ryvkin. The opera stars Lauren Flanigan as Myra and Kim Josephson as Billy, with sets by Heidi Ettinger, costumes by Alejo Vietti, lighting by David Lander and choreography by Matt Williams. Not only will it be sung in English, the audience will have the benefit of English super-titles.

Schwartz’s music and songs have garnered him three Academy Awards and a Golden Globe, and six Tony nominations.

One is tempted to ask, as Claude Debussy did after the premiere of Camille Saint-Saëns’s Samson and Delilah, “Why this morbid obsession with operas?”

From Claudio Monteverdi through Giacomo Puccini, of course, writing a hit opera was a composer’s best chance at making real money. After the advent of sound in motion pictures, composers such as George Antheil and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, both composers of excellent operas, were able to achieve financial stability by writing film scores, though it was at a cost, since their reputations as “serious” composers suffered accordingly.

The success of Gian Carlo Menotti as an opera composer — he was a pioneer, you recall, in recognizing the dramatic potential of The Medium as an opera subject — is something of an anachronism. Philip Glass’ many operas have made him famous, but it is his scores for Candyman and Candyman II that have made him rich.

Nevertheless, if the extraordinarily talented and successful Stephen Schwarz, who took classes at Juilliard when he was still in high school, wants to try his hand at an opera, he seems as likely to make a huge hit of it as any composer now living. If the subject he has chosen seems closer to the world of Wozzeck and Lulu than to that of Godspell or The Prince of Egypt that is simply another element of the challenge he has taken on. Maybe he just wants to be taken seriously. I wish him well.

Séance on a Wet Afternoon will be performed again at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Tickets are available now from the Granada box office, at 1330 State St. and 805.899.2222, or from Opera Santa Barbara at 805.898.3890.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.