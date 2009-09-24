Santa Barbara School Board Recognizes High-Scorers

District students are recognized for their work on the California Standards Test

The Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education on Tuesday recognized students from throughout the elementary and secondary districts for their outstanding work on the California Standards Test.

The California Standards Test is administered annually in the spring. All grades are tested in English language arts and mathematics. Students in grades 5, 8 and 10 are also tested in science, and students in grades 8 and 10 are also tested in history.

Superintendent Brian Sarvis introduced the districts’ top-scoring students, who are either the highest-scoring student districtwide at each grade level, or the highest-scoring student at each school.

Last year’s second-graders:

» Pablo Sela, McKinley School

» Thomas Roth, Roosevelt School

» Diego Perez, Washington School

Last year’s third-graders:

» Alaina Murphy, Home School Santa Barbara

» Simon Parker, Adams School

» Anthony Luna Velez, Harding School

Last year’s fourth-graders:

» Juan Zarate, Cleveland School

» Rafael Saavedra, Monroe School

» Madeleine Lazarovits, Santa Barbara Community Academy

Last year’s fifth-graders:

» Irving Soto, Franklin School

» Nicholas Katzer, Washington School

Last year’s top sixth-grader:

» Andrew Yang, Open Alternative School (now at Goleta Valley Junior High)

Last year’s seventh-graders:

» Alida Siegel, Santa Barbara Junior High

» Dolan Ingraham, La Cumbre Junior High

Last year’s eighth-graders:

» Helen Yang, La Cumbre Junior High (now at Dos Pueblos High School)

» Eugene Cho, Goleta Valley Junior High (now at Dos Pueblos High)

» Brenna Hensley, La Colina Junior High (now at Dos Pueblos High)

Last year’s top ninth-grader:

» Vy Luan Huynh, Dos Pueblos High

Last year’s top 10th-grader:

» Richard Cheng, Dos Pueblos High

Last year’s 11th-graders:

» John Vance, San Marcos High

» Rebecca Neilsen-Robbins, Santa Barbara High

— Barbara Keyani is the coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School Districts.