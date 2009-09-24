Saturday Is Fee Free Day for Visitors to Los Padres

The offer is good in all areas where an Adventure Pass normally is required

Saturday has been designated as a Fee Free Day for visitors to Los Padres National Forest.

The fee will be waived in all areas where an Adventure Pass normally is required. The free day is a celebration of National Public Lands Day, which is held each year on the last Saturday in September.

An Adventure Pass is normally required for day-use activities and camping at many recreational facilities in the forest. Seven of the most popular and more heavily visited areas are Rose Valley, Figueroa Mountain, Pozo-La Panza, Goldhill, Ballinger, Mount Pinos (snow season only) and the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area.

This weekend’s free day applies to all areas where an Adventure Pass is normally required, except the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area, where a fee will still be required. Other fees such as reservation fees and group site fees also will still apply. Forest visitors who may unknowingly validate a daily Adventure Pass on “Fee Free Day” can have the pass replaced for free at most Forest Service offices in Southern California.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest hands-on volunteer effort to improve and enhance public lands that are set aside for all Americans to enjoy. The Monterey, Santa Barbara and Ojai ranger districts will host several volunteer projects on Saturday.

» The Monterey Ranger District: The Ventana Wildlife Alliance is leading a volunteer effort on the Gamboa Trail Friday through Sunday. It’s a continuation of nearly two years of work on trails in the Cone Peak area (Kirk, Vicente, Stone Ridge and the Gamboa Trail). Contact the Ventana Wildlife Alliance at 831.423.3191 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for information about volunteering for the project.

» Santa Barbara Ranger District: Volunteers can help with trail maintenance on the Cold Springs Trail just north of Santa Barbara. Contact project coordinator Kerry Kellogg at 805.967.3481.

» Ojai Ranger District: The volunteer project is to rehabilitate Reyes Peak Campground. The project will include painting, straightening tables, repairing fire rings, restroom maintenance, installing vehicle barriers, signing and working on a trail and trailhead, which are adjacent to the campground. Meet at the Ojai Ranger District Office by 8:30 a.m. and travel to Reyes Peak Campground, seven miles east of Highway 33 on Pine Mountain Road. Contact Heidi Anderson at 805.646.4348 x 309 about volunteering.

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the Los Padres National Forest.