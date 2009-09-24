Schneider Picks Up 3 Endorsements for Santa Barbara Mayor

Santa Barbara mayoral candidate Helene Schneider has received endorsements from Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Independent and the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

“I’m so thankful to the hundreds of people who have stepped up and assisted my campaign for Santa Barbara mayor,” Schneider said.

A fundraiser for Schneider is planned from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at the home of Adrianne and Andy Davis. The cost is $125 per guest. Space is limited. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to RSVP.

A Neighborhood House Party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the home of Lori Lewis and Ron Perry, 780 Palermo Drive. E-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to RSVP.

— Helene Schneider is a Santa Barbara city councilwoman and a candidate for mayor.