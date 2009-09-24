Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:34 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Dean Joins W.T. Grant Foundation Board

Melvin Oliver's three-year term will begin in October

By UCSB | September 24, 2009 | 5:47 p.m.

Melvin Oliver, the SAGE Sara Miller McCune Dean of Social Sciences and a professor of sociology at UCSB, is one of four new members appointed to the Board of Trustees of the William T. Grant Foundation. His three-year term will begin in October.

An expert on racial and urban inequality and poverty, Oliver is co-author of the critically acclaimed book Black Wealth/White Wealth: A New Perspective on Racial Inequality.

Before his tenure at UCSB, he served as vice president of the Asset Building and Community Development Program at the Ford Foundation, which is focused on reducing poverty and injustice around the world. He also spent 18 years on the faculty at UCLA, where he was director of the Center for the Study of Urban Poverty.

Other newly appointed board members include Olivia Golden, a fellow at the Urban Institute, where she focuses on child and family programs, specifically service providers; Nancy Gonzales, an ASU Foundation Professor of Psychology at Arizona State University and co-director of the Principal Research Core at the campus’ Prevention Research Center; and Kenneth Prewitt, the Carnegie Professor of Public Affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

“We are very pleased that these outstanding colleagues are joining our board,” said Robert Granger, president of the foundation. “Their wisdom, skills and diversity bring us great strength.”

The foundation’s current research interests involve the study of social settings, such as families, schools, peer groups and organizations, and understanding how they affect youths. Research interests also focus on when, how and under what conditions research evidence is used in policy and practice that affect youths, and how its use can be improved.

 

