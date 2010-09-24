Customers Line Up Early for Grand Opening of BevMo on State Street

After fending off opposition earlier this year, first day starts strong for the new Santa Barbara store

The outcry against Beverages & More Inc. — commonly known as BevMo — was nowhere to be heard Friday morning as hundreds of customers lined up outside the Santa Barbara store at 3052 State St. before its 9 a.m. opening.

Free gift cards for the first 250 customers were given out within minutes, and eager shoppers filled their carts with cases of wine and bottles of liquor.

The line, with a wait of about 20 minutes, stretched from the cashiers to the back of the store and looped around as green-shirted employees dashed around to help people find their drinks of choice.

Knowing Santa Barbara to be a market of wine lovers, the new BevMo location’s inventory is half wine, with special sections of local wine, said Scott Weiss, a manager of the Thousand Oaks store who is helping out for the next few days.

A community group protested the store, citing traffic, noise and air quality impacts, but was overruled by the Santa Barbara City Council.

The store is located at the busy intersection of State and De la Vina streets and is near Peabody Charter School, which prompted concerns about traffic congestion and parking overflowing into the neighborhoods.

The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

