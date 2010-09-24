Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands, SBCC Announce Business Degree Program

Students can take courses in Santa Barbara starting in fall 2011

By Joan Galvan | September 24, 2010 | 4:37 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands and SBCC will sign a formal agreement at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 establishing a partnership to offer CI’s bachelor of science business program at SBCC.

The signing ceremony will take place at SBCC’s Luria Conference and Press Center at the top of La Playa Stadium on the East Campus.

The business program offered through CI’s Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics will begin in fall 2011 at SBCC. Up to 30 students can take one or two courses per 12-week term on Saturdays at SBCC.

The five-year agreement calls for CI to retain responsibility for both the academic and administrative aspects of the program, while SBCC will provide classroom space, office space and library use as well as cooperate in student recruitment and information sessions. In addition, SBCC transfer students who meet CI’s criteria will be automatically granted admission into the program.

“In the current economy, colleges and universities need to work together more than ever before to implement creative solutions to help our students achieve their higher education goals in a timely manner,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “The partnership with CSU Channel Islands will be a seamless transition for SBCC business majors transferring to complete their four-year degree. It will also allow local residents who started their business majors at a CSU or elsewhere to conveniently finish their CSU degree program without a long commute.”

“Despite challenges we are all facing with the state’s uncertain budget situation, CI will continue to move forward and explore innovative ways to serve our students and service region within Santa Barbara County,” said Richard Rush, president of CSU Channel Islands. “This and future partnerships, along with our excellent business program and faculty, are another example of how CI continues to provide California with an educated workforce that is vital to the state’s economic recovery.”

As a degree completion program, the lower division requirements for this business major will not be offered by CI at SBCC. Students will be required to complete the lower division requirements either at SBCC, at the CSU Channel Islands Camarillo campus or elsewhere. Up to 70 transfer units will be accepted toward the degree.

For more information about the CI business program at SBCC, contact CI’s Extended University office at 805.437.3201 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
