Frederick Arthur Gowen, 1923-2010

Former Santa Barbara resident spent most of his career teaching at universities in Nigeria

Frederick Arthur Gowen passed away at age 87 on Sept. 20, 2010, at home in Seattle after a brief illness and several years of poor health.

Born in Boston on July 8, 1923, and raised on his family’s farm in Stratham, N.H., Gowen served in the Army at Fort Lewis during World War II and received his Ph.D. in plant genetics in 1956.

Most of his professional career was as a professor at various universities in Nigeria, arriving before independence in 1960, and was evacuated from what was Biafra during the civil war and returned to Nigeria after the war ended in 1975. He retired from university teaching and research in Nigeria in 1987.

He lived in Santa Barbara from 1997 to 2007 and moved to Seattle in 2007.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florence Wen Gowen, originally of Peking, China; his daughters, Iris Gowen of Bangkok, Thailand, Robin Tiffney of Santa Barbara and Melody Gowen of Seattle; his sister, Mary Ellen Waugh of Riverdale, Md.; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Swedish Hospice, 6100 219th Ave. S.W., No. 400, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.