Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:24 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mike Bieza Named Commercial Relationship Manager for Business First Bank

His extensive experience includes 22 years with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Rabobank

By Mitch Massey | September 24, 2010 | 4:59 p.m.

In the current commercial lending climate, it’s more important than ever before to build and grow stronger businesses and client relationships. As part of that effort, Mike Bieza has joined Business First Bank as a vice president and commercial relationship manager.

Mike Bieza
Mike Bieza

Bieza brings extensive banking, consumer and commercial lending experience to the organization.

“Mike is a perfect compliment to our team at Business First,” said Joanne Funari, president of Business First Bank. “Mike knows the Santa Barbara market very well and has been a trusted resource for Santa Barbara businesses for many years.”

“What attracted me to Business First Bank were the excellent employees that work together to provide customers the service they expect and appreciate,” Bieza said. “After being with the organization for a short time, I am even more impressed with the quality of staff.”

In his new position, Bieza will be responsible for growing and managing a commercial lending portfolio in the Santa Barbara area. Bieza is headquartered at Business First Bank in the State Street office.

During the past 25 years, Bieza has worked in the banking industry. Most recently, he spent the past 22 years at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Pacific Capital Bancorp, and Mid-State/Rabobank as its commercial lender.

In addition to his broad banking experience, Bieza graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in business finance. He serves as a member of the Goleta Boys & Girls Club Community Council. He also serves as a member of Premier Professionals.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 