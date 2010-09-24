Mike Bieza Named Commercial Relationship Manager for Business First Bank

In the current commercial lending climate, it’s more important than ever before to build and grow stronger businesses and client relationships. As part of that effort, Mike Bieza has joined Business First Bank as a vice president and commercial relationship manager.

Bieza brings extensive banking, consumer and commercial lending experience to the organization.

“Mike is a perfect compliment to our team at Business First,” said Joanne Funari, president of Business First Bank. “Mike knows the Santa Barbara market very well and has been a trusted resource for Santa Barbara businesses for many years.”

“What attracted me to Business First Bank were the excellent employees that work together to provide customers the service they expect and appreciate,” Bieza said. “After being with the organization for a short time, I am even more impressed with the quality of staff.”

In his new position, Bieza will be responsible for growing and managing a commercial lending portfolio in the Santa Barbara area. Bieza is headquartered at Business First Bank in the State Street office.

During the past 25 years, Bieza has worked in the banking industry. Most recently, he spent the past 22 years at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Pacific Capital Bancorp, and Mid-State/Rabobank as its commercial lender.

In addition to his broad banking experience, Bieza graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in business finance. He serves as a member of the Goleta Boys & Girls Club Community Council. He also serves as a member of Premier Professionals.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank.