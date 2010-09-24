Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:13 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Information on Stabbing, Body Found

Both incidents, which occurred Friday morning, are under investigation

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 24, 2010 | 9:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara police are asking the public for any information about two apparently unrelated cases, one a stabbing and the other involving a body discovered along the side of Highway 101.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, police officers were notified of a possible stabbing and they found an injured man in the 600 block of State Street, according to police Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a department spokesman.

The man was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and released. Witnesses reported seeing an armed male subject in the area about the time of the stabbing, McCaffrey said.

About 8:20 a.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 between Mission and Carrillo streets.

McCaffrey said an investigating firefighter came across a body in the bushes between the freeway and the railroad tracks. Santa Barbara police detectives responded to investigate.

There were no signs of trauma and no evidence of foul play, McCaffrey said. The victim was tentatively identified by an ID card in his wallet as a 64-year-old local man.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner, who took custody of the body, will confirm the identity and determine the cause of death. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identity confirmation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call the Police Department at 805.897.2300

