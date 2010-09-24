Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Unity Shoppe Launches Campaign to Buy Building

The organization looks to raise $3 million to purchase space on West Sola Street in Santa Barbara

By Tom Reed | September 24, 2010 | 4:12 p.m.

Unity Shoppe has announced a capital campaign to purchase a $3 million building.

The nonprofit organization lost its rights to lease or purchase Victoria Hall Theater for program use, fundraising purposes and the annual Unity Telethon, which accounts for one-third of its annual budget.

To accommodate its many services, Unity Shoppe determined that a new building is necessary. A building at 110 W. Sola St., a block from Unity’s present facilities, has been secured. It would allow Unity to continue services to those who temporarily lost their jobs, had hours cut, or suffered the loss of their homes because of fire and disaster. In addition, it would provide space for the management of the 10 programs that Unity Shoppe offers for disaster services and to those experiencing temporary crisis.

More than 22,000 clients are referred to Unity by 300 other nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals. The additional 10,000 square feet for program services would reduce Unity’s fixed overhead by nearly $20,000 per month and allow for future growth.

The support of $500,000 from Annette and Harold Simmons began Unity’s capital campaign. Unity’s board of directors has an additional pledge of $100,000 to demonstrate support of the effort, leaving a balance to be raised of $2.4 million. It is the hope of the Simmonses that their support will encourage others to join them in helping the Unity Shoppe continue serving the community.

Unity Shoppe needs to finish the campaign in 60 days to prepare for its annual Unity Telethon.

Send donations to the Unity Shoppe Building Fund, c/o Accountability Plus, 1219 State St., Santa Barbara 93101. For more information, call Tom Reed at 805.455.1921 or Barbara Tellefson at 805.886.2323.

— Tom Reed is the executive director of Unity Shoppe.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 