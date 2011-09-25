Santa Barbara Bowl Provides History Lesson for Carpinteria Rotary Club

A Rotary Club of Carpinteria luncheon presentation by Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation representatives Eric Shiflett and Beth Dolinsek had the rapt attention of 30 local Rotarians and their guests Thursday at Carpinteria Lions Park.

Shiflett and Dolinsek shared a slideshow depicting the building of the first bowl in the late 1930s and the fund raising and subsequent 1990s bowl renovation, which was and still is sponsored by private and public funds. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Rotary Club of Carpinteria president Wayne Evans presented a certificate of appreciation to the pair, and a donation to the End Polio Now campaign, an International Rotary Foundation program, was made in both of their names.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.