Santa Barbara Bowl Provides History Lesson for Carpinteria Rotary Club

Bowl foundation representatives make feature presentation at club's luncheon

By Pat Kistler for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria | September 25, 2011 | 3:58 a.m.

A Rotary Club of Carpinteria luncheon presentation by Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation representatives Eric Shiflett and Beth Dolinsek had the rapt attention of 30 local Rotarians and their guests Thursday at Carpinteria Lions Park.

Shiflett and Dolinsek shared a slideshow depicting the building of the first bowl in the late 1930s and the fund raising and subsequent 1990s bowl renovation, which was and still is sponsored by private and public funds. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Rotary Club of Carpinteria president Wayne Evans presented a certificate of appreciation to the pair, and a donation to the End Polio Now campaign, an International Rotary Foundation program, was made in both of their names.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Carpinteria or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

