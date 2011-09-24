Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 

Kathy Ireland to Share Entrepreneurial Perspective as a Catalyst for Thought

Wednesday's SYNC program features Santa Barbara native, former supermodel and one of the world's leading businesswomen

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | September 24, 2011 | 9:41 p.m.

Catalyst For Thought, a nonprofit organization that helps entrepreneurs develop their ideas, will feature entrepreneur Kathy Ireland at its next SYNC event Wednesday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Kathy Ireland is the founder of kathy ireland Worldwide, a $1.5 billion global conglomerate.
Ireland, a Santa Barbara native, retired supermodel and founder of kathy ireland Worldwide, will discuss overcoming rejection and challenges in business, how to cater to one’s clients and starting simple by focusing on a niche.

“As a woman in business it’s always an amazing opportunity to be inspired by other business leaders, especially a woman who does it with such class and intelligence,” Catalyst For Thought founder Chrissy Deferville said.

Ireland left her modeling career to start a design and marketing firm that began with a pair of socks in 1993 and has grown to a $1.5 billion company, according to Forbes. kathy ireland Worldwide designs and markets more than 45,000 stock-keeping units that are sold in more than 50 countries.

The company’s products include furniture, clothing accessories, skin care, real estate, music and publishing. Ireland is one of the 20 Best-Branded Women on Twitter and the No. 28 most powerfully licensed brand in the world, according to License Global Magazine.

A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Ireland will speak at 7 p.m. in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Tickets are $15 with an online RSPV or $20 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Net proceeds from Wednesday’s program will benefit the Alliance for Christian Education.

The event’s lead sponsor is Davies. Other sponsors include Noozhawk; AMS Entertainment; Avalan Wealth Management; Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP; the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College; HUB International; Inn of the Spanish Garden; LBPS Events; Pepperdine University’s Graziado School of Business & Management; Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell; and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Click here for more information about Catalyst for Thought. Connect with Catalyst for Thought on Facebook. Follow Catalyst on Twitter: @CatalystSB.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

