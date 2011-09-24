Gerald Carpenter: Bright Eyes, Kurt Vile to Share Bill at Santa Barbara Bowl

A double bill of Bright Eyes plus Kurt Vile and the Violators will play at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sunday. For fans of either band, or both, that is all the information needed. Others, who are more or less curious, may read on.

Bright Eyes comes out of Omaha, Neb., and consists of Conor Oberst (vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass guitar), Mike Mogis (banjo, mandolin, pedal steel guitar, electric guitar) and Nate Walcott (organ, trumpet, accordion, keytar) — although they have performed with a host of other musicians at one time or another, in the studio or on stage.

No matter how many musicians are playing, however, or how solid the underlying riff, there is an overall frailty to Bright Eyes. This is reinforced visually by Oberst’s sickroom pallor and lank hair, his seemingly cultivated resemblance to a pall-bearer in an Edvard Munch painting, and audibly by Oberst’s voice, which rivals the enervation of Sufjan Stevens on reasonably peppy day.

Nevertheless, Bright Eyes is an original presence in popular music, and the band’s songs speak to a large audience. Oberst’s playing of the 12-string guitar is particularly evocative, and his occasional presentation of himself as the butt of some cosmic joke has a weird charm all its own.

Despite the Weimar echoes of his name (rhymes with “Kurt Weill”), and despite the 1970s-style ironic aggression in the band’s name, Vile’s music is in a style that borrows from neither cabaret nor punk. He sounds, now I think of it, not entirely unlike Bright Eyes, without being quite so morose.

Tickets to Bright Eyes and Kurt Vile range from $40 up through $95. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. Click here for more information, or call 805.962.7411.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .