Ensemble Basiani of Georgia to Perform in Santa Barbara

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the Santa Barbara debut of Ensemble Basiani of Georgia performing at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 305 E. Anapamu St.

Listening to ancient Georgian choral music live is a rare and thrilling experience. Combining restless polyphonic harmonies with shifts in mood, it is emotive, sensual, transporting music of seemingly boundless variety and invention.

The acclaimed all-male members of Ensemble Basiani of Georgia are the inheritors of this artistic legacy, as well as its leading exponents.

Part of the Holy Trinity Cathedral choir in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, they re-create sacred chants and folk songs from throughout Georgia, conveying the uncanny sounds of a distant era. Their spellbinding concert will range from hymns to the Virgin to beguiling love songs.

Concert admission is $40 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students with current student ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.