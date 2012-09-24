Family Care Network Bringing ‘Taste of the Central Coast’ to Santa Barbara

After nine successful years of producing the prestigious Taste of the Central Coast fine food and wine festival in San Luis Obispo, the Family Care Network, a nonprofit organization that provides supportive services for foster and high-need children and families on the Central Coast, is thrilled to bring its signature fundraising event to beautiful Santa Barbara.

Foodies and wine lovers alike, Santa Barbara’s premiere Taste of the Central Coast event at the luxurious Bacara Resort & Spa will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, and it’s a day of indulgence that you won’t want to miss!

The first food and wine festival ever to take place at Bacara, Taste of the Central Coast will be a day filled with exquisite local vintages, delectable culinary creations and delightful live entertainment and, more importantly, the day will raise awareness about the Family Care Network’s tremendous efforts to support the community’s children and families.

Founded 25 years ago by current CEO Jim Roberts with the purpose of creating family-based programs to keep children out of group homes or institutional care, the agency serves San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through multiple programs designed to strengthen and preserve families and individuals. The Family Care Network has touched the lives of more than 9,400 individuals in the past 25 years, and is honored to host this event both for the enjoyment of the community and to raise necessary funds to provide life-changing services to community members in need.

“We’ve had so much fun hosting the Taste of the Central Coast in San Luis Obispo for the past nine years, and are delighted to bring this wonderful event to Santa Barbara,” Roberts said. “The Santa Barbara community is known for its compassion and generosity, and we hope they will join us to raise a glass and toast to a great cause.”

Enjoy tastings from the following local vintners and breweries:

» Ancient Peaks Winery

» Bodega de Edgar

» Carina Cellars

» Casa Dumetz Wines

» Coquelicot Wines

» Curtis Winery

» Drake Wines

» Grassini Family Vineyards

» Firestone Walker Brewery

» Kenneth Volk Vineyards

» Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards

» Presqu’ile Wine

» Riverbench Vineyard & Winery

» Storm Wines

Paired with delicious bites from the following local eateries:

» Arch Rock Fish

» Arlington Tavern

» Avant Tapas & Wine

» Butterfly Brittle

» Cadiz

» California Wood Fired Catering

» Central City Market

» Coast Restaurant & Bar

» Delicious Expressions

» Enterprise Fish Company

» Intermezzo Bar + Café

» Los Agaves

» Luna Olivo

» Marmalade Café

» Miró at Bacara Resort & Spa

» Petros

» Spoon Santa Barbara Gelato

Relax and enjoy great live music in Bacara’s luxurious oceanfront backdrop, and don’t forget to peruse and bid on the incredible collection of silent and live auction items. “Mr. Santa Barbara” himself, Larry Crandell, will emcee the event and put his humor and wit to good use as auctioneer of the live auction. Crandell has raised millions of dollars over the past 40-plus years, and the Family Care Network is honored to have such a shining star in the community involved in their premiere event.

The Family Care Network is equally honored to announce Meredith Scott as this year’s “Circle of Serving” honoree. Scott’s background as a schoolteacher paved the way to what one might call “a serious career in volunteering,” and through her work with the Children’s Creative Project, CALM, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, Casa Pacifica, Junior League and numerous other organizations, she has touched countless lives with her generosity and dedication to making the community better and stronger.

Fine food and wine, live music and a day of leisure and luxury at the beautiful Bacara Resort & Spa — can you think of a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon? Sip, savor and show support for a great cause at the Family Care Network’s premiere Taste of the Central Coast event.

Tickets for Taste of the Central Coast are $125 per person. Please note that this event is only open to those who are 21 and over. Click here for more information about Taste of the Central Coast and to purchase tickets.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Family Care Network.