Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:04 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Tree Designated National Champion California Sycamore Tree

It's the second National Champion verified in the city's Old Town area

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | September 24, 2012 | 2:44 p.m.

A large tree in Goleta was recently designated as the National Champion California Sycamore Tree.

It is located close to the San Jose Creek in the area where the city plans to construct a park in Old Town Goleta near the corner of Kellogg and Hollister avenues. The tree is referred to as the “Sister Witness Tree” because of its proximity to the “Witness Tree” located across Hollister Avenue.

The Sister Witness Tree measures 52.2 feet around, has a 95.5-foot canopy and a height of 94 feet.

According to the American Forests’ point formula of one point for every inch of width (626), one point for one-fourth of the crown spread in feet (23), and one point for every foot in height (94), the total points for this tree equates to 743, which makes it the largest California sycamore in the State of California and the nation.

This is the second National Champion verified in the Goleta Old Town area. The other champion tree is the Australian willow in the courtyard of the Community Center that received the National Champion designation earlier this year.

“Having not one, but two National Champions in our city is quite an honor,” Mayor Ed Easton said. “It’s a testament to the importance of trees in our area and the community’s desire to preserve these treasures. Goleta is proud to be a Tree City.”

Goleta Valley Beautiful nominated the Sister Witness Tree for this designation after rescuing the tree from overgrowth. GVB is a nonprofit organization that works in Goleta to nsure the beauty of the Goleta Valley.

“With the help of the California Conservation Corps, we removed two two-story ball palms growing out of the trunk of the Sister Witness Tree,” Goleta Valley Beautiful Executive Director Ken Knight said. “Once the overgrowth was removed, we partnered with the youth group Palabra to measure the tree, and verified the results with local tree experts Bill Spiewak and Randy Baldwin. We then sent the measurements in to have the tree certified as a National Champion.”

The National Register of Big Trees is a list of the largest recorded living specimens of each tree variety found in the continental United States. A tree on this list, maintained by the nonprofit American Forests organization, is called a National Champion Tree. To be eligible for this designation, the species must be recognized as native or naturalized in the continental United States.

The tree is not currently available for public viewing because the site is fenced off for future park improvements and is being used to house the San Jose Creek Project construction office.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 