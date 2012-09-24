Letter to the Editor: Slow-Growth Goleta Now in the Fast Lane
By Leslie Lund, Patsy Moreno and Patty Vaughn | September 24, 2012 | 3:37 p.m.
Goleta is quickly and quietly becoming San Fernando Valley.
Four large residential and mixed-use projects have already been approved. The Westar development is next up for the Goleta City Council on Oct. 2.
Westar would consist of 274 new apartments and a small commercial shopping center. Goleta traffic engineers predict an additional 5,435 car trips through the Storke/Hollister intersection daily, adding to the existing daily car trips of 26,000-plus.
Voice your concerns to the Goleta City Council before Oct. 2 or attend the meeting at 6 p.m.
Leslie Lund, Patsy Moreno and Patty Vaughn
Goleta
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.