PCPA Theaterfest to Hold One-Day Halloween Costume Sale

Costumes from PCPA Theaterfest’s extensive warehouse will go on sale to the public — just in time for Halloween — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.
Items will include costume pieces seen on PCPA’s stages along with accessories, shoes, hats and assorted fabric remnants. Most items will be priced from $5 to $25, or slightly higher for specialty pieces.
The costume shop sale will take place in front of the costume warehouse at 643 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.
No phone calls to the costume shop, please.
— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.