Rob Schneider to Perform Two Shows at Lobero Theatre

Emmy-nominated actor Rob Schneider, well known for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting, will perform two shows at the Lobero Theatre, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23.
All ages are welcome. Tickets are $11.50, or $13.50 day of show, and go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. To purchase tickets, click here, call 805.963.0761 or visit the Lobero box office.
Schneider began writing jokes as a teenager, appearing at local venues. After opening for comedians such as Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld, he made his major network television debut in 1987 on The David Letterman Show.
In 1990, Lorne Michaels saw Schneider’s appearance on HBO’s 13th Annual Young Comedians Special and hired him to be a regular on Saturday Night Live. During his four seasons at SNL, Schneider was nominated for three Emmys and a Peabody Award.
Schneider is well known for his longtime relationship with Adam Sandler and Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison. Schneider has starred in several Happy Madison projects, including Bedtime Stories, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, The Benchwarmers, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Eight Crazy Nights, Little Nicky and Mr. Deeds.
Also for Happy Madison, Schneider co-wrote and starred in Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Hot Chick and The Animal. Other film credits include Shark Bait, The Waterboy and Big Daddy.
— Josh Talley is the director of marketing for Sherpa Concerts.