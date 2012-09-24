Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:51 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Receives $599,000 for Defibrillators

The department will use the federal funding to equip 22 vehicles with the lifesaving devices

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | September 24, 2012 | 8:10 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has received $599,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program to purchase 22 defibrillators for its front line engines, trucks and rescue ambulances.

Fire trucks can be the first responders on the scene of a fire or other emergencies, and ensuring they are equipped with defibrillators will help save lives.

“This federal funding is great news for Santa Barbara County residents and the first responders who keep us safe,” Capps said. “Every second counts in an emergency, and these new defibrillators will help save lives.”

“The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is receiving these funds to purchase new 12-Lead Advanced Life Support Defibrillators that will be placed on all the department’s front line engines, truck and rescue ambulances,” county Fire Chief Michael Dyer said. “This will ensure this critical diagnostic device arrives to all emergencies in the shortest amount of time, resulting in more lives saved.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is an important part of the federal government’s coordinated effort to improve the nation’s level of preparedness and ability to respond to fires and other emergencies.

This program has been providing funding to first responders since 2001. These grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including the purchase of equipment, firefighter health and safety programs, enhancing emergency medical services programs, and conducting fire education and prevention programs.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
