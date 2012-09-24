Senior Planning Services to Host Talk on Preventing Elder Financial Abuse

Jackie Quinn, Ph.D., will present a free “Retire Well” seminar on preventing elder financial abuse at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Senior Planning Services, 1811 State St. in Santa Barbara.

RSVP to David Machacek at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.484.1011 x115.

Quinn has served Santa Barbara County seniors for more than 30 years.

As a California licensed professional fiduciary, she acts as a private trustee and executor, conservator of both person and estate, Social Security rep payee, agent under powers of attorney for both health care and financial, and as a client advocate when necessary.

Quinn has served on the Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Barbara County and as director on the board of the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association.

She is a member of the Professional Fiduciary Association of California, the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Santa Barbara County Financial Abuse Specialist Team.

— Cassi Noel is a community liaison for Senior Planning Services.