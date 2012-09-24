Volunteers Needed for Mental Health Arts Festival

Mental Wellness Center event will be held Oct. 6 at De la Guerra Plaza

Volunteers are needed for the 19th Annual Mental Health Arts Festival, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara and hosted by the Mental Wellness Center (formerly the Mental Health Association). Volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with setting up, distributing fliers and artist support. For questions or to volunteer, call Darcy Keep at 805.569.7481. The Mental Health Arts Festival is an event that showcases the creativity of many community members who are living with mental illness and is an event that helps reduce the stigma of mental illness. — Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.

