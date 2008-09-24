Golf: San Marcos Beats Buena in Channel League Opener

San Marcos’ girls’ golf team opened Channel League play Tuesday, hosting Buena at Santa Barbara Golf Club with a par of 37. The Royals won the match, 250-276. Medalist honors were shared by Brianna Wiley of San Marcos and Emily Wisma of Buena, who both shot a 44.

For San Marcos, Cat Lefemine shot a 49, Zaira Barbosa and Alexandria Peretiako 50, and Sofi Castanon 57. The Royals’ goal for the match was to shoot at or below 250 — so that was accomplished. The other goal was to have the top four girls break 50. The team came very close to that and all the girls felt like they played with a confidence that seems to grow each time they take the course.

San Marcos tees up against Santa Ynez at the River Course at the Alisal on Wednesday.

Shawn Ricci coaches girls’ golf at San Marcos High.