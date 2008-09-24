Tennis: Chargers Race Past Ventura in 17-1 Victory

Dos Pueblos played its first Channel League match of the season Tuesday at Ventura. Despite very warm conditions, the Chargers dominated and came away with a “cool” 17-1 win. Everyone played focused and well.
The Chargers improve to 5-1 with the win, 1-0 in league play. Ventura is now 1-5 and 0-1.
Dos Pueblos hosts Buena on Thursday.
Dos Pueblos 17 Ventura 1
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-1 (injury)
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 3-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 2-0
Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-0
Ventura Singles:
Alyson Meyer 0-2
Stephanie Cummings 1-2
Dana Beuttler 0-3
Ventura Doubles:
Kacy Anderson/Kelsey Cole 0-3
Shauna Keener/Amanda Smith 0-3
Lauren Beltran/Victoria Rassin 0-3
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.