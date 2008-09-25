Catalyst for Cats Receives $10,000 Grant to Spay/Neuter 350 Cats

Catalyst for Cats has received a $10,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to spay/neuter 350 cats.

The organization’s successful spay/neuter program alters more than 500 Santa Barbara County cats a year to proactively fight the area’s cat overpopulation program.

Catalyst for Cats works with county animal shelters, the Humane Society and other animal advocacy groups to reduce the number of unwanted cats in Santa Barbara County.

“Catalyst for Cats’ spay/neuter program is an excellent example of collaboration,” said Susanna Della Maddalena, executive director of PetSmart Charities. “Partnerships like these are key to successful, low-cost spay/neuter in local communities.”

Since 1990, the all-volunteer Catalyst for Cats has been spay/neutering cats and the numbers of cats in South County shelters has been greatly reduced.

“This grant could not have come at a better time. Our spay/neuter focus will be in the North County, where the cat overpopulation is beyond critical,” says Randi Fearbrother, founder and president of Catalyst for Cats. “Our goal is to make every cat in the county a wanted cat.”

Amy Orozco represents Catalyst for Cats.