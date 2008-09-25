New Members Join Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors

The nonprofit welcomes the expertise of publisher Will Vasquez and attorney Christopher Jones.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care welcomes publisher Will Vasquez and attorney Christopher Jones as new members on its board of directors.

“We are delighted to have such knowledgeable community members joining our board,” said Eileen Bunning, CEO and president of the local nonprofit. “With their energy and ideas, we will continue to work together to find new ways to respond to community needs as this organization has done for 100 years.”

In their capacity as board directors, Vasquez and Jones bring their own field of expertise to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Vasquez started his own magazine publishing and advertising business specializing in the U.S. Hispanic media marketplace in 1995. His focus is collaborative publishing in print and Web site projects on a national scale. Most recently he has partnered with The Walt Disney Co. to launch its first Spanish language magazine for the U.S. market.

Additionally, Vasquez has a background in real estate as a licensed agent and property manager. Other volunteer interests include coaching basketball for the Goleta Boys & Girls Club and other small neighborhood projects. He, his wife, and their children make their home in Goleta.

Jones is a partner in the Santa Barbara law firm of Eaton, Jones & Michelon. The son of a retired Los Angeles County Superior Court judge and a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Law, Jones’ expertise is in estate planning, estate administration and litigation. He is a member of the Municipal and Superior Court arbitration panels, a court appointed referee and a law instructor at the Santa Barbara College of Law.

In addition to previous volunteer work at VNHC, Jones has given his services to Work Training Programs and Friendship Adult Daycare Center, and is the Santa Barbara County 1st District appointee to the Adult and Aging Network.

