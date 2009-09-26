CHP Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Goleta

Officers will be out in force between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday

The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint Saturday night in Goleta. Motorists approaching the checkpoint will see informational signs advising them that a sobriety checkpoint is ahead. Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained only a few moments while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint and checks their driver licenses.

CHP sobriety checkpoints are conducted in accordance with the guidelines for checkpoint operations outlined in the state Supreme Court decision, Ingersoll vs. Palmer.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked. If volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked will be selected by a pre-set standard (such as every third, fifth, or 10th vehicle) to assure objectivity.

Placing checkpoints on roads identified with DUI problems and detaining drivers for a very limited time help assure that the CHP conforms to the guidelines. Checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, even though arrest totals do not rise dramatically. A major value of checkpoints is their psychological influence.

Saturday’s checkpoint will be operated from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

— California Highway Patrol Officer James Richards is a CHP spokesman.