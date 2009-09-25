Presidio Fencing Club Opens Season with Tournament

Santa Barbara's Jeff VanHousen brings home the silver; Tom Pingel and T.J. Jan tie for the bronze

Twenty-eight fencers from Central and Southern California competed in the Presidio Fencing Club’s first tournament of the season on Sunday. Longtime Santa Barbara resident Jeff VanHousen took the silver spot, losing in the final bout to Andrew LeBeau of the San Luis Highlanders. Semi-finalists, and tying for the bronze, were Presidio’s Tom Pingel and T.J. Jan. The remaining 24 athletes hailed from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties. The tournament was the first to be held at the Presidio Fencing Club’s new facility on East Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara. — Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter First name Last name Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.