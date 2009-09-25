Presidio Fencing Club Opens Season with Tournament

Twenty-eight fencers from Central and Southern California competed in the Presidio Fencing Club’s first tournament of the season on Sunday.
Longtime Santa Barbara resident Jeff VanHousen took the silver spot, losing in the final bout to Andrew LeBeau of the San Luis Highlanders.
Semi-finalists, and tying for the bronze, were Presidio’s Tom Pingel and T.J. Jan. The remaining 24 athletes hailed from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties.
The tournament was the first to be held at the Presidio Fencing Club’s new facility on East Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara.
— Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.