Free on Bail, Randy Quaid and Wife Say They Paid San Ysidro Ranch Bill

From Texas, couple denies charges that they skipped out on $10,000 hotel tab

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | September 26, 2009 | 1:58 a.m.

A day after actor Randy Quaid and his wife were arrested in Texas on charges that they stiffed the San Ysidro Ranch on a $10,000 bill, the couple insisted they had paid the tab and have the paperwork to prove it.

Quaid, 58, and his wife, Evi, were taken into custody near Marfa, Texas, on Thursday after Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives obtained arrest warrants as part of a criminal investigation, according to Drew Sugars, a department spokesman. The Quaids each face felony charges of burglary, defrauding an innkeeper and conspiracy, resulting from a complaint filed earlier this month.

A judge issued the arrest warrants after sheriff’s detectives filed a case with the District Attorney’s Office. The Quaids were released in Texas after posting $20,000 bail each.

On Friday, however, TMZ.com reported that it had received a handwritten note from the Quaids asserting that they had paid their hotel bill. Also received was a copy of a cashier’s check to the San Ysidro Ranch from the Quaids for $5,546.96, the exact amount they said is what they owed.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Department, Evi Quaid struggled with officers as she was taken into custody Thursday. She was quickly restrained.

Quaid, the brother of actor Dennis Quaid, is perhaps best known for his role as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon Vacation movies.

