Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:09 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Kris Kristofferson To Touch and Go at Thousand Oaks Concert

Wide-ranging singer, songwriter will settle in for acoustic performance Sunday night

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 25, 2010 | 2:16 p.m.

Kris Kristofferson — actor, singer, songwriter, helicopter pilot and retired Army captain — will be singing and accompanying himself on the guitar in a solo acoustic show at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson

Although his original intention upon graduating from Pomona College was to write novels, the closest Kristofferson has gotten to being able to claim the name of “novelist” was his unforgettable portrayal of the character based on James Jones (From Here to Eternity, The Thin Red Line) in James Ivory’s utterly wonderful A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries. Many of his songs, however, are as insightful and closely observed as short stories, songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “For the Good Times,” “Loving Her Was Easier” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”

Now in his early 70s, Kristofferson has led such a varied and adventurous life that you would think he needed to be a lot older just to fit it all in. His early life was that of a classic Army brat. He was born in Brownsville, Texas, the son of an officer in the Army Air Corps (which became the Air Force) who eventually rose to the rank of major general.

In college, Kristofferson was a celebrated jock, mentioned in Sports Illustrated for his achievements in rugby, football, and track and field, while paying enough attention to his academic work to garner a Phi Beta Kappa key and to graduate summa cum laude in Literature. He was then awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University’s Merton College, where he earned a “blue” (i.e., letter) for boxing and began his career as a songwriter. After Oxford, he spent five years in the Army, training as a helicopter pilot and becoming a Ranger.

Kristofferson made his first musical impact as a songwriter, and eventually as a performer. He has a gift for friendship, and for the past 25 years or so has been closely associated with such musical deities as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. He has also had quite a career as a film actor, starring in such classics as Sam Peckinpah’s Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Blume in Love, Alan Rudolph’s Song Writer and Trouble in Mind, John Sayles’ Lone Star and Limbo, and many others.

Tickets to Kristofferson’s performance in the Fred Kavli Theatre are $50, $40 and $30, and can be obtained at The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 805.449.2787 or click here for more information.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 