She Said, Z Said: Drinking In the Excess of the BevMo Moment

She: I was in line for coffee the other day and this woman behind me gasped when she saw the headlines. My first thought was plane crash or a major car pileup on the 101.
Z: Really? I hadn’t heard about anything.
She: That’s because it was something even more threatening, even more earth shattering.
Z: Earthquake? Fire? Floods?
She: Nope.
Z: Shark bite, bear attack, meerkat mauling?
She: Worse — and a double whammy. I couldn’t tell which headline she was more appalled by: the opening of BevMo or the West Beach Music & Arts Festival.
Z: Those two things in the same weekend in Santa Barbara pretty much do spell the dawning of the Apocalypse.
She: Alcohol and music in Santa Barbara. Can you imagine such a thing?
Z: I went to check out BevMo on opening day and quite frankly the most disturbing thing I saw was that they had valet parking.
She: I’m guessing that was just for the opening day.
Z: But what if it wasn’t? What if it’s the start of a whole new class of workers here who wear collared shirts and ties?
She: Not to mention shoes and socks. That really would be a sea change.
Z: So what did you think of BevMo?
She: Very educational. I had no idea that there were 41 different brands of Limoncello and enough varieties of hipster canned caffeine to fill an entire wall.
Z: I was impressed by the fact that they still had the pricier vodkas locked up
She: But the even more expensive wines were right out on the shelves.
Z: I guess they think thieves are more likely to steal the hard stuff.
She: Or less likely to be carrying corkscrews.
Z: I also like that there’s finally a store in town where you can buy a hundred varieties of airplane-bottle-sized booze.
She: Those little bottles are awfully cute and strangely festive.
Z: And what about the West Beach Music Festival? Other than people protesting it, I don’t know much about it.
She: There’s music. Near West Beach. At a festival.
Z: Apparently not our demographic. Why do Santa Barbarians fear change so much?
She: I don’t think it’s all Santa Barbarians. I think it’s usually the people who live right next to wherever the new thing is happening.
Z: Are we all a bunch of NIMBYs?
She: Yeah, but I get it. I wouldn’t be thrilled if a new liquor store or a giant music festival was going on right next to where I lived.
Z: It wouldn’t surprise me if the same people protesting these changes in their neighborhoods are the same ones who are agitating for a new Target in Goleta.
She: But that’s Goleta. That’s different.
Z: So it would be OK if there was a wild music festival out at Goleta Beach?
She: I don’t think the West Beach Music Festival is exactly Burning Man or Ozzfest. The music has to stop at 10 p.m.
Z: Does that mean at 10:01 p.m. a bunch of drunk, sandy people trudge up State Street to the bars?
She: I don’t think so. It’s not actually on the sand and there’s a four-beer maximum.
Z: Don’t they know it’s important to stay hydrated?
She: I guess they could always go way up State Street to BevMo.
Z: Yes, dear.
