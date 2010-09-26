Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:04 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Drinking In the Excess of the BevMo Moment

Liquor store's opening may bottle up Santa Barbara's trademark tsk tsking

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | September 26, 2010 | 4:01 a.m.

She: I was in line for coffee the other day and this woman behind me gasped when she saw the headlines. My first thought was plane crash or a major car pileup on the 101.

Z: Really? I hadn’t heard about anything.

She: That’s because it was something even more threatening, even more earth shattering.

Z: Earthquake? Fire? Floods?

She: Nope.

Z: Shark bite, bear attack, meerkat mauling?

She: Worse — and a double whammy. I couldn’t tell which headline she was more appalled by: the opening of BevMo or the West Beach Music & Arts Festival.

Z: Those two things in the same weekend in Santa Barbara pretty much do spell the dawning of the Apocalypse.

She: Alcohol and music in Santa Barbara. Can you imagine such a thing?

Z: I went to check out BevMo on opening day and quite frankly the most disturbing thing I saw was that they had valet parking.

She: I’m guessing that was just for the opening day.

Z: But what if it wasn’t? What if it’s the start of a whole new class of workers here who wear collared shirts and ties?

She: Not to mention shoes and socks. That really would be a sea change.

Z: So what did you think of BevMo?

She: Very educational. I had no idea that there were 41 different brands of Limoncello and enough varieties of hipster canned caffeine to fill an entire wall.

Z: I was impressed by the fact that they still had the pricier vodkas locked up

She: But the even more expensive wines were right out on the shelves.

Z: I guess they think thieves are more likely to steal the hard stuff.

She: Or less likely to be carrying corkscrews.

Z: I also like that there’s finally a store in town where you can buy a hundred varieties of airplane-bottle-sized booze.

She: Those little bottles are awfully cute and strangely festive.

Z: And what about the West Beach Music Festival? Other than people protesting it, I don’t know much about it.

She: There’s music. Near West Beach. At a festival.

Z: Apparently not our demographic. Why do Santa Barbarians fear change so much?

She: I don’t think it’s all Santa Barbarians. I think it’s usually the people who live right next to wherever the new thing is happening.

Z: Are we all a bunch of NIMBYs?

She: Yeah, but I get it. I wouldn’t be thrilled if a new liquor store or a giant music festival was going on right next to where I lived.

Z: It wouldn’t surprise me if the same people protesting these changes in their neighborhoods are the same ones who are agitating for a new Target in Goleta.

She: But that’s Goleta. That’s different.

Z: So it would be OK if there was a wild music festival out at Goleta Beach?

She: I don’t think the West Beach Music Festival is exactly Burning Man or Ozzfest. The music has to stop at 10 p.m.

Z: Does that mean at 10:01 p.m. a bunch of drunk, sandy people trudge up State Street to the bars?

She: I don’t think so. It’s not actually on the sand and there’s a four-beer maximum.

Z: Don’t they know it’s important to stay hydrated?

She: I guess they could always go way up State Street to BevMo.

Z: Yes, dear.

— Share your fears with She and Z by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 