Capps to Tout Obama Spending Plan as Boost to Central Coast Schools

Lawmaker says bill would create 37,000 jobs in California

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | September 25, 2011 | 3:59 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday will hold a news conference with Santa Barbara Unified School District officials, teachers and parents to talk about the importance of passing President Barack Obama’s American Jobs Act to create jobs by fixing schools on the Central Coast.

If enacted, Capps said in a statement, the American Jobs Act would provide California with approximately $2.8 billion to fund school infrastructure projects throughout the state, creating nearly 37,000 jobs and updating our schools to meet 21st century needs. The legislation would also provide approximately $3.6 billion to support teacher and first-responder jobs in California that have been threatened by ongoing state and local budget crunches, she said.

“Ensuring every child has an access to a first-rate education is critically important for the future of our kids and our country,” Capps said. “That means not only making sure we have high-quality teachers in our classrooms, but also that our students have the resources and state-of-the-art classrooms they need to learn.

“Passing the American Jobs Act addresses this challenge and at the same time creates jobs rebuilding and modernizing our schools here on the Central Coast. We should pass it now.”

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, school construction projects worth an estimated $24 million are still in need of funding. These projects include classroom replacement and library construction at Adams School, classroom replacement at La Colina Junior High School and a new green academy building at Santa Barbara High School.

Capps will host the news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Adams School, 2701 Las Positas Road.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
