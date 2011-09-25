Renowned Stone Sculptor Francis Jansen to Unveil Latest Work, Pillars of Providence

Francis Jansen, sculptor of the Monument to Forgiveness, which garnered international acclaim and stood adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission from 1993-1995, is nearing completion of her newest sculptural achievement, Pillars of Providence.

Comprised of two eight-foot-tall limestone pillars, the elaborately detailed mythic figures embody the divine aspects of the masculine and feminine and their interconnection with the natural world, all sculpted between capstones imprinted with sacred geometry. The official unveiling will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 on the grounds of La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road in Montecito.

Jansen will speak at the unveiling at 2:30 p.m., followed by special guest Barbara Marx Hubbard and other special guests. Jansen is the artist-in-residence at La Casa de Maria and has been working on the pillars for the past two years. She is thrilled their completion coincides with her 65th birthday, marking her transition into eldership.

“My mission in life,” she said, “is to remember our sacredness and reflect it back to us in the sculptures I bring forth.”

She attributes her creations to her deep, internal listening to what wants to be expressed in the stone.

“Francis’ magnificent sculpture is a natural force for co-creation,” said Marx Hubbard, a longtime friend and founder of the Foundation for Conscious Evolution. “It lifts us into the life force as an energetic trajectory to the next stage of our evolution.”

In addition to Pillars of Providence, there are six other Jansen sculptures on the retreat property.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist representing Francis Jansen.