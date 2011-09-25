Goleta Rotary Evening Club Digs In to Garden Project for United Way’s Day of Caring

Members of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club pitched in to help build the sustainable garden at La Patera School in Goleta as part of the United Way of Santa Barbara County’s recent Day of Caring.

The Goleta Evening Rotarians put on their gloves and dug right in Sept. 17 to shovel, rake and paint in preparation for the school’s sustainable garden.

Jana Brody, the school’s garden educator, and Ramsey Cronk, the installation coordinator, were advisers, leading the way for the new sustainable garden, which they hope will be planted in every Goleta Union School District school in the near future.

The s’Cool Gardens project is a result of a partnership between the Orfalea Foundations and SBCC’s Center for Sustainability.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.