Accident Victim’s Name Withheld Pending Family Notification

Pedestrian, whose next of kin lives out of the area, was killed Saturday night while crossing Broadway in Santa Maria

The name of the man killed late Saturday when he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a Santa Maria street cannot be released because his family lives out of state or country and hasn’t yet been notified, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Lt. Rico Flores said the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office will likely release the victim’s name sometime next week. The names of the two companions who were also injured could be released later this week, he said.

A group of four adult pedestrians was crossing the roadway in the 600 block of South Broadway about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when three of them were hit by a 1997 Toyota pickup truck driven by a Lompoc man, police said.

The fourth pedestrian escaped injury.

Three victims were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead on arrival with major trauma injuries, police said.

A second man was subsequently transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment for a major head injury. The third victim, a woman, was treated for a leg injury and released.

The driver, whose name was not released, was not cited, Flores said, adding that the accident investigation is continuing.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.