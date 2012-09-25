Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:45 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
Get the Tools You Need for a Happy, Healthy and Comfortable Retirement

Senior Concerns and Thousand Oaks Council on Aging present Boomer Bootcamp speaker series

By Stephanie Caffee for Senior Concerns | September 25, 2012 | 11:32 a.m.

As the boomer generation ages, they are experiencing more change than any generation before them.

To address this need, Senior Concerns and the Thousand Oaks Council on Aging present Boomer Bootcamp, a speaker series designed to help baby boomers plan and look forward to the next 30 years.

Boomer Bootcamp is planned for three Tuesday evenings — Oct. 10, 17 and 24 — at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum Theater. All programs will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for a single speaker event or $51 for the series, plus applicable facility/handling charges. Tickets are available at the Civic Arts Plaza box office, or click here for additional ticket purchasing information. For group purchases of 12 series tickets or more, group sales can be contacted at either 805.449.2387 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Proceeds will benefit Senior Concerns Meals on Wheels. Seating is limited.

Master of ceremonies for the series will be Jim Cathcart, CSP, CPAE, bestselling author of 16 books, Hall of Fame professional speaker, and international expert on motivation. Cathcart will inspire and entertain as the Bootcamp emcee.

» Oct. 10 — Looking Ahead: Just as the boomers reshaped every other stage of life they passed through, they will profoundly change the experience of aging. But they will also be changed as they confront the challenges of later life. Join us for a far-reaching tour of the future — see how boomers will use technology to extend their capacity and create new networks of support, and how key institutions such as housing, transportation and health care will be transformed.

Your tour guide will be Richard Adler, research associate at the Institute for the Future and organizer of the National Forum on the Future of Aging.

» Oct. 17 — Eight Building Blocks for a Good Old Age: Studies have proven that successful aging is not just a roll of the genetic dice. Each one of us has within our reach the capacity to age successfully and enjoy a good old age. Discover what science teaches us about slowing the aging process and the role of activity, engagement and sense of purpose.

Join author and nationally recognized leader on aging and retirement, Helen Dennis, and discover how to make the gift of time and longevity the best it can be for you and the ones you love.

» Oct. 24 — Money for Life: What Can Mr. Spock, Homer Simpson, Clark Gable, a Ziegfeld Follies girl, your dog and a marshmallow teach us about planning a secure retirement? Plenty! This keynote address will inform and entertain you about the most important financial decisions you’ll make for your retirement.

CBS columnist, author, workshop presenter and consulting actuary Steve Vernon shares effective, realistic strategies for integrating your finances, health and lifestyle, so that you can live long and prosper in all aspects of your life. Come be empowered and inspired!

Midlife transitions have a profound impact on individuals, their families, and their workplaces.  Yet, most boomers aren’t prepared: 51 percent of all boomers are not prepared for job loss; 55% do not have wills; 66% will have to provide elder care to family; 42 percent are not prepared for disability or long term illness; 60% are not prepared for financial crisis; 40 percent have less than $10,000 saved for retirement; and 68% say they could save a lot more if they made the effort. The question then becomes, how can we help the boomer generation successfully prepare for a happy, healthy and comfortable future.

The three-part lecture series will be educational, entertaining and motivating, and will help baby boomers get ahead of the curve.

— Stephanie Caffee is the director of volunteers for Senior Concerns.

