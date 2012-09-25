DA’s Office Files DUI Charges Against Iya Falcone

Former Santa Barbara city councilwoman could face up to 15 days in jail if convicted

Misdemeanor DUI charges have been filed against former Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone, who was arrested last week after an incident in a parking lot on the Mesa, and could face jail time if convicted.

Falcone, 57, was taken into custody last Wednesday after consuming alcohol at the Mesa Cafe, and registering a blood alcohol content of .24, three times the legal limit, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded at 10:46 a.m. to a report of a DUI driver who had been involved in a collision with a parked car, and identified Falcone’s BMW as the suspect vehicle.

A breath test given to Falcone almost two hours later revealed her blood-alcohol level at .24 and .23, three times the legal limit.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Tuesday against Falcone for allegedly driving under the influence as well as driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more.

If Falcone pleads guilty or is convicted, she’ll be facing three years of probation, with the possibility of 15 days in jail, nine months of alcohol education school, a $1,856 fine, a period of suspension for her license, and she’ll be required to make restitution to the other driver.

Contacted Tuesday, Falcone referred all questions to her attorney, Samuel Eaton, who declined comment.

Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling said that although police initially charged Falcone with hit-and-run for allegedly walking away from the scene, “it was our opinion that the hit-and-run could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Falcone’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 25.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.