Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:38 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA’s Office Files DUI Charges Against Iya Falcone

Former Santa Barbara city councilwoman could face up to 15 days in jail if convicted

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 25, 2012 | 3:26 p.m.

Misdemeanor DUI charges have been filed against former Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone, who was arrested last week after an incident in a parking lot on the Mesa, and could face jail time if convicted.

Iya Falcone
Iya Falcone

Falcone, 57, was taken into custody last Wednesday after consuming alcohol at the Mesa Cafe, and registering a blood alcohol content of .24, three times the legal limit, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded at 10:46 a.m. to a report of a DUI driver who had been involved in a collision with a parked car, and identified Falcone’s BMW as the suspect vehicle. 

A breath test given to Falcone almost two hours later revealed her blood-alcohol level at .24 and .23, three times the legal limit.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed charges on Tuesday against Falcone for allegedly driving under the influence as well as driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more.

If Falcone pleads guilty or is convicted, she’ll be facing three years of probation, with the possibility of 15 days in jail, nine months of alcohol education school, a $1,856 fine, a period of suspension for her license, and she’ll be required to make restitution to the other driver.

Contacted Tuesday, Falcone referred all questions to her attorney, Samuel Eaton, who declined comment.

Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling said that although police initially charged Falcone with hit-and-run for allegedly walking away from the scene, “it was our opinion that the hit-and-run could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Falcone’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 