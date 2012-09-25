Goleta Rotarians Welcome New Courtyard by Marriott

Members from the Rotary Club of Goleta and Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime celebrate the hotel's grand opening

Many members from both of the Goleta Rotary clubs recently helped the newly constructed Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Goleta celebrate its official opening.

The hotel is located on Storke Road at Girsh Park, two blocks from UCSB, and will be the closest hotel for parents visiting sons and daughters attending the university.

Courtyard President Robert Olson and Executive Vice President Steve Bridges welcomed the crowd of well wishers and said the Courtyard by Marriott will bring to Goleta nearly $1 million in bed taxes each year, bringing a huge cheer from the audience.

Tours of hotel rooms proved that the Marriott has maintained the highest quality, which was evident by the space and beauty of each room.

The lovely Courtyard was filled with music and catered with an unending array of gourmet food and gracious samples from local wineries. It truly was a night for Goleta to celebrate, and the Rotary clubs of Goleta were there to support this fine hotel.

Three cheers for the Courtyard by Marriott in Goleta!

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries. Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects.

We invite you to consider membership in Rotary. The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 524 Firestone Road in Goleta.

For more information, email membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.