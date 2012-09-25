Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:44 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Rotarians Welcome New Courtyard by Marriott

Members from the Rotary Club of Goleta and Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime celebrate the hotel's grand opening

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | September 25, 2012 | 11:49 a.m.

Many members from both of the Goleta Rotary clubs recently helped the newly constructed Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Goleta celebrate its official opening.

The hotel is located on Storke Road at Girsh Park, two blocks from UCSB, and will be the closest hotel for parents visiting sons and daughters attending the university.

Courtyard President Robert Olson and Executive Vice President Steve Bridges welcomed the crowd of well wishers and said the Courtyard by Marriott will bring to Goleta nearly $1 million in bed taxes each year, bringing a huge cheer from the audience.

Tours of hotel rooms proved that the Marriott has maintained the highest quality, which was evident by the space and beauty of each room.

The lovely Courtyard was filled with music and catered with an unending array of gourmet food and gracious samples from local wineries. It truly was a night for Goleta to celebrate, and the Rotary clubs of Goleta were there to support this fine hotel.

Three cheers for the Courtyard by Marriott in Goleta!

Rotary is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today, there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries. Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects.

We invite you to consider membership in Rotary. The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 524 Firestone Road in Goleta.

For more information, email membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 