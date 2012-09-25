Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:34 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Endorses Stoker for State Senate

Board backs the candidate's stance on controlling state spending, and pension and regulatory reform

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | September 25, 2012 | 6:09 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce board has voted to endorse Mike Stoker in the 19th District State Senate race in the Nov. 6 election.

The chamber held a forum last week with 19th District candidates Stoker and Hannah-Beth Jackson. Both candidates were able to present their platform to the chamber members and board members in attendance.

While both candidates were strong advocates for fixing the state’s budget woes, Stoker’s stance on controlling state spending, pension reform and regulatory reform continue to be aligned with the chamber’s priorities. In addition, Stoker’s focus on creating jobs to help grow the local economy is a large part of the chamber mission.

“Our business members tell us that state issues are a major concern, affecting their ability to grow their business and add jobs,” said Michael Rattray, chairman of the board. “This is an important race and we need changes in our state leadership.”

See the chamber’s website by clicking here for its positions on the state propositions and other local measures.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is a business-oriented membership organization founded in 1947. The chamber is dedicated to representing local business to government, strengthening the local economy, promoting the community, providing business resources and networking, representing business to government and political advocacy.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
