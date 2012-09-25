Letter to the Editor: Latino Democrats Oppose SBCC Reorganization

The Latino Democrats’ mission includes supporting initiatives that will benefit the Latino community and the community at large. We’re concerned about the reorganization that is proposed for Santa Barbara City College’s Continuing Education Division, and the effects that it would have on our community as a whole.

We’re especially concerned that an unintended consequence of this reorganization will lead students to find units canceled for their necessary degrees, which will delay the fulfillment of their goals.

The state Legislature has mandated that courses including ESL, GED, adult high school and short-term vocational?be prioritized over “community service courses.” The proposal of integrating them into the Educational Program Division would further strangle resources at that level. This should not happen at a time when SBCC is already offering 117 fewer credit sections than last fall. It makes no sense.

At the same time, this reorganization would drain the Continuing Education Division of bilingual teachers and other valuable resources.

Among the human resources that could be lost is Dr. Ophelia Arrellano and her leadership. She is the highest-ranking Latino member of the administration, and a role model to staff and students alike.

Before any reorganization of current “community service courses” occurs, a timeline and fee structure must be implemented and released to the public. The Latino Democrats oppose a reorganization of the current Continuing Education Division without knowing the full impact such reorganization would have on credit and non-credit courses that should be prioritized.

Yesenia De Casaus, president

Santa Barbara County Latino Democrats