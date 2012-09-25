Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:39 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Armendariz Explains Decision to Leave Carpinteria Council

By Joe Armendariz | September 25, 2012 | 3:21 p.m.

Monday night’s announcement to resign from the City Council was born out of the belief that obedience brings rest. The easiest thing to do would have been to commute for my last five meetings from my new residence in Orcutt. But that wouldn’t have been ethical, and therefore it was not a viable option.

However, this was also a personal decision and is primarily about being closer to my two younger daughters (who live most of their time in Los Alamos with their mom) and my oldest daughter and grandchild (who live in Nipomo). So I am leaving Carpinteria on Oct. 1, which was something I had seriously contemplated doing about this time last year, but instead opted to stay in Carpinteria until the end of my term.

Obviously some intervening circumstances over the past year altered some of my longer-term political plans, but also opened up some exciting doors that I feel I need to take advantage of. And with only five meetings left in my term, and after discussing it with some of my close friends and family, I decided now is the time to make this move as opposed to waiting until my term ended in late December.

I will continue to be every bit as involved in county politics and local/statewide issues advocacy via my involvement with the Taxpayers Association, Technology and Industry Association, and Armendariz Partners. I am very excited to make this move and start a new chapter and adventure. But without question, Monday night’s announcement was a bittersweet moment for me for sure.

I’ve enjoyed every minute I served on the Carpinteria City Council. It was an honor and a privilege serving the good people of the community I called home for 21 years. I wish the new council, which will be seated in December, well.

Joe Armendariz
Carpinteria city councilman

