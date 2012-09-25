Page Youth Center Invites Golfers to Tee Off for the Kids

Golfers, bring your clubs and your best swing and tee off for local kids at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara.
It’s a shotgun start, and regardless of your handicap score, it’s an afternoon of fun, prizes, great food and a chance to help local youth.
All funds raised at the PYC’s annual Golf Classic go toward supporting the Page Youth Center’s sports programs.
Sponsors for the event include Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Airbus, Venoco Inc., Boone Printing, Montecito Bank & Trust and Mission Linen.
For more information regarding the PYC Golf Classic, click here or call 805.967.8778.
— Wana Dowell represents the Page Youth Center.