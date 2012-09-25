Police Release Photo of Suspect in Camera Store Theft
Man accused of stealing photo equipment from downtown Santa Barbara retailer
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| September 25, 2012 | 2:56 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department released a surveillance image on Tuesday in seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in the theft of photography equipment from a downtown camera store.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call Detective Rashun Drayton at 805.897.2325 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.