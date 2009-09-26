Harris Sherline: Is There Any Good News?

It turns out there are plenty of happy stories out there to help lift our spirits

I received the following note about my articles from a friend, who had the following request: “Harris, I know that you, more than most, do your homework, do extensive research and you have many informative sources to dig out even the smallest data to confirm and support your submitted facts. With this in mind, could you please double your efforts and try your mightiest to find any good news, that is, if there is any? I’m starved for anything that will cheer us up and make us look forward to the future.”

With my friend’s entreaty in mind, I Googled “good news” to see if there was anything that might cheer him up and, to my surprise, my search generated 317,000 references in just 17 seconds. It’s truly mind-boggling!

The following are nine of the first references that popped up, all of which looked interesting and worthwhile: www.goodnewsnetwork.org, www.happynews.com, www.goodnewsdaily.com, www.silverliningnews.com, www.goodnewsblog.com, www.goodnewsbroadcast.com, www.heroicstories.com, www.greatnewsnetwork.org and www.goodnewsindia.com.

It turns out that there is so much good news that it’s almost overwhelming, which raises the question: Why don’t we hear more about it? The answer seems fairly obvious: Bad news sells, and good news doesn’t. Tragedy, disaster and fear attract the eyes and ears of readers and listeners, and advertising rates are based on the number of eyes and ears that the various media attract, so that’s what we get.

Here is just a sampling of just some of the good news that my brief search surfaced:

» “Lady Liberty’s Crown Opens to Tourists, First Time Since 9/11”: July 4 marked the first time visitors could tour the crown of the Statue of Liberty since it was closed after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. More than 200 visitors per day now will be able to reserve a spot in line to climb the 354 steps to the top, but everyone can tour the crown from home by taking the new online virtual tour (www.goodnewsnetwork.org).

» “Simple Lotus Meditation Exercise for Your Inner Harmony and Happiness” (www.goodnewsdaily.com).

» “Teachers. You Made a Difference Awards”: No fewer than 13 educators, one from each school district in Licking County, Ohio, were honored with a “You Made a Difference” teaching award as given out by students (www.goodnewsblog.com).

» “Good News Broadcast has a mission to find, receive, create and broadcast to the world life-affirming, thought-provoking, educational news, entertainment and events; content that is nonviolent, nonsectarian, nonpolitical. We elicit the positive side of news from the world’s public, media and journalists in order to generate compelling domestic and international stories.”

» “A driver’s headlights quit on the highway at night. Another driver slows, turns on his brights, lights her way for over an hour to her exit ... then turns around to drive back to his original destination” (www.heroicstories.com).

» “Scientists, doctors unite to fight malnutrition. In a new fight against worldwide hunger, a doctor who has long treated malnourished people is working with plant scientists trying to improve the nutritional content of food” (www.greatnewsnetwork.org).

» “... the story of a school and a college which rose from the dust. ... Way back in 1938, the Hindi School at Ghatkopar was one of the only two of their kind in Bombay (now Mumbai). It was in doldrums when a young postman, Nandkishor Singh Thakur, pledged to give his spare time to the school” (www.goodnewsindia.com/).

I’ve decided that I’m going to check at least one good news Web site each day before looking at any of the dozens of e-mails that flood my inbox every morning. It seems like a good way to start the day. Perhaps if we all did this it would give us a better perspective on the world and offset some of the bad news that seems so overwhelming at times. It certainly couldn’t hurt.

Good luck, and happy news hunting.

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.