Gerald Carpenter: Thousand Oaks Hosts National Tour of ‘The Color Purple’

The national touring production of The Color Purple will be performed Tuesday through Sunday at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. The musical is presented by the Theater League and will take place in the Fred Kavli Theatre.

The Color Purple is based on both the novel by Alice Walker, who in 1983 earned the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and the Steven Spielberg film that starred Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

The adaptation was written by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Gary Griffin directs, Scott Sanders is the producer, with costumes by Paul Tazewell and sets by John Lee Beatty.

The Color Purple chronicles the sufferings and ultimate triumph of an unmarried black woman living in the post-Reconstruction South of the 1930s. Walker’s uncompromising honesty, and the sometimes disturbing starkness of her tale, have landed the book more than once in hot water and controversy. But like its heroine, The Color Purple has survived and triumphed. It is now an acknowledged classic in several genres.

Tickets to the show range from $49 to $64, and can be obtained at The Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Call 805.449.2787 or click here for more information.

