Letter to the Editor: SBCC Trustees’ Priorities in Question
By Linda Ferratta | September 26, 2010 | 1:38 p.m.
Our Santa Barbara Adult Ed classes were canceled this past summer. The number of Santa Barbara Adult Ed classes have been greatly reduced this semester.
There is talk that Empty Bowls, that great fundraiser for the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, is no longer being supported by SBCC Adult Ed. But wait, our SBCC Adult Ed is providing classes to the Ventura County Jail inmates.
Perhaps it’s time to elect new members to the Board of Trustees ... people who will question the SBCC administration’s decisions.
Linda Ferratta
Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.