Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:56 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Summer Heat Expected to Stick Around Through Tuesday

High-pressure system to move out at midweek, leaving cooler temperatures and even chance of rain in wake

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | September 27, 2010 | 2:24 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s summer may have waited until fall, but once it arrived there was no mistaking the heat it brought with it.

Temperatures along the South Coast reached into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, triggering a mass migration to area beaches as sun lovers sought to take advantage of the balmy conditions. After cooling to the 60s on Sunday evening, temperatures boomeranged back into the 80s in the Montecito foothills late Sunday, propelled by hot winds off the mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure system parked itself over Southern California, creating the heat wave. That system is expected to begin moving east Tuesday night, leaving a cooling trend in its wake and even a chance of rain.

In the meantime, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the region. Officials warned that very hot and dry conditions will make it dangerous for people working and playing outdoors, while firefighters are on alert as a result of the high fire danger.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s in Santa Barbara and Goleta, with north northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph switching to the southwest. Tuesday should see temperatures in the low 80s, with calm south winds.

Beginning on Tuesday night, however, the high-pressure system should begin moving out of the area. Patchy nighttime fog is expected to return but the rest of the week should have daytime temperatures in the low 70s.

While the weekend conditions were warm, only one temperature record was set on the Central Coast. According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Cal Poly had a high temperature of 104 degrees Sunday, breaking the 1978 record of 102 degrees.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 