Santa Barbara’s Summer Heat Expected to Stick Around Through Tuesday

High-pressure system to move out at midweek, leaving cooler temperatures and even chance of rain in wake

Santa Barbara’s summer may have waited until fall, but once it arrived there was no mistaking the heat it brought with it.

Temperatures along the South Coast reached into the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, triggering a mass migration to area beaches as sun lovers sought to take advantage of the balmy conditions. After cooling to the 60s on Sunday evening, temperatures boomeranged back into the 80s in the Montecito foothills late Sunday, propelled by hot winds off the mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure system parked itself over Southern California, creating the heat wave. That system is expected to begin moving east Tuesday night, leaving a cooling trend in its wake and even a chance of rain.

In the meantime, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the region. Officials warned that very hot and dry conditions will make it dangerous for people working and playing outdoors, while firefighters are on alert as a result of the high fire danger.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s in Santa Barbara and Goleta, with north northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph switching to the southwest. Tuesday should see temperatures in the low 80s, with calm south winds.

Beginning on Tuesday night, however, the high-pressure system should begin moving out of the area. Patchy nighttime fog is expected to return but the rest of the week should have daytime temperatures in the low 70s.

While the weekend conditions were warm, only one temperature record was set on the Central Coast. According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Cal Poly had a high temperature of 104 degrees Sunday, breaking the 1978 record of 102 degrees.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.