Coastline Christian Academy to Hold Annual Rummage Sale on Saturday

Donations are still being accepted, with proceeds to benefit school programs

Coastline Christian Academy is opening the doors on its much-anticipated A to Z Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The public is invited to shop ‘til they drop at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue) among a lawn full of everything from A to Z, including clothing, toys, artwork, furniture, books, sports equipment, collectibles and, yes, perhaps even a kitchen sink.

The rummage items are donated by Coastline families and faculty, as well as school neighbors and local churches. To donate sales items, call the school at 805.967.5834.

The annual sale helps raise funds for the school, which offers enrolled families one of the lowest tuition rates for a private school education in Santa Barbara.

Coastline Christian Academy is a K-8 co-educational, non-denominational Christian school serving the families of Santa Barbara and Goleta, and is an accredited member of the Association of Christian Schools International and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is a volunteer parent for the Coastline Christian Academy.